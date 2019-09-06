Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—MSN labs to launch two new generics in USA

Generics
6 September 2019

Indian firm MSN Labs has won US approval for its generic injectables decitabine and fosaprepitant, through its American subsidiary Novadoz Pharmaceuticals.

The antiemetic fosaprepitant is a competitor to Merck & Co’s branded option Emend, and will begin shipping immediately.

Novadoz expects to begin shipping of chemotherapy decitabine, a generic version of Dacogen from Otsuka, later this month.

The combined sales of decitabine brand and generics is over $90 million, while brand sales of fosaprepitant are over $250 million at present.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze