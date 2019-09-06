BRIEF—MSN labs to launch two new generics in USA

Indian firm MSN Labs has won US approval for its generic injectables decitabine and fosaprepitant, through its American subsidiary Novadoz Pharmaceuticals.

The antiemetic fosaprepitant is a competitor to Merck & Co’s branded option Emend, and will begin shipping immediately.

Novadoz expects to begin shipping of chemotherapy decitabine, a generic version of Dacogen from Otsuka, later this month.

The combined sales of decitabine brand and generics is over $90 million, while brand sales of fosaprepitant are over $250 million at present.