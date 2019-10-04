BRIEF—Sandoz welcomes dismissal of GSK claims

The Novartis generics unit Sandoz has welcomed a UK court ruling that allows it to continue to market its AirFluSal Forspiro inhaler in the country.

GlaxoSmithKline had argued that the Sandoz product was made to look like its Seretide Accuhaler, but this claim was thrown out by the English High Court.

Tim de Gavre, country head for Sandoz in the UK, said: “This is a welcome decision that secures access for the National Health Service and its patients to appropriate medicines that help save money and drive long-term sustainability.”