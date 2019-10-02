Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Teva's EVP global operations to retire

Generics
2 October 2019

Dr Carlo de Notaristefani, executive vice president, global operations, will retire from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

He will step down from his role effective immediately and will remain with the Teva Group until officially retiring at the end of the second quarter of 2020 to ensure an orderly transition.

Dr Carlo de Notaristefani is leaving Teva in the wake of two other top executives who have stepped down in the past few months – chief financial officer Michael McClellan and EVP global brand and communications Iris Beck-Codner.

Eric Drapé has been elected to success as the company’s EVP global operations and a member of the Teva executive management, effective immediately.

Mr Drapé will be relocating to Israel and will be based out of Teva’s Headquarters.

Mr Drapé, age 58, joined Teva in 2014 and served in various senior management positions, including as EVP and chief quality officer of the Teva Group (2015-present), head of Teva's Biologics Operations (2014-2017), and senior VP, technical operations Steriles, Respiratory and Biologics (2014-2015).

