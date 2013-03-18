Briefs: BDR Pharma seeks Sprycel compulsory license; Hospira gains Precedex extension; Perrigo to start shipping generic Mucinex

Indian generic drugmaker BDR Pharmaceuticals has applied to India's patent office for a compulsory licence to sell a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) leukemia drug Sprycel (dasatinib) under a global Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement, a BDR executive said on Monday, reports Reuters.

The Indian government announced earlier this year that it is considering compulsory licensing of more cancer drugs, having done so for Bayer’s kidney cancer treatment Nexavar (sorafenib), including Roche’s Herceptin (trastuzumab) and B-MS’s Ixempra (ixabepilone) and Sprycel (The Pharma Letter January 15). Bayer recently lost its appeal in the Nexavar final appeals court decision (TPL March 5).

