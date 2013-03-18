Briefs: BDR Pharma seeks Sprycel compulsory license; Hospira gains Precedex extension; Perrigo to start shipping generic Mucinex

Indian generic drugmaker BDR Pharmaceuticals has applied to India's patent office for a compulsory licence to sell a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) leukemia drug Sprycel (dasatinib) under a global Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement, a BDR executive said on Monday, reports Reuters.
The Indian government announced earlier this year that it is considering compulsory licensing of more cancer drugs, having done so for Bayer’s kidney cancer treatment Nexavar (sorafenib), including Roche’s Herceptin (trastuzumab) and B-MS’s Ixempra (ixabepilone) and Sprycel (The Pharma Letter January 15). Bayer recently lost its appeal in the Nexavar final appeals court decision (TPL March 5).
Hospira obtains six months US pediatric exclusivity for Precedex injection
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze