Saturday 23 November 2024

Cipla gains rights to novel anti-infective Elores

Generics
28 October 2019
cipla-big

Indian drugmaker Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) has acquired a novel and patented anti-infective product, Elores, from Venus Remedies (BSE: 526953) for the Indian market to further strengthen its presence in the branded domestic critical care space and as a part of its agenda to contribute to the fight against anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

Elores is a novel combination of ceftriaxone (a third-generation beta-lactam cephalosporin), sulbactam (a beta-lactamase inhibitor) and disodium EDTA (an antibiotic-resistance breaker) indicated for the treatment of life-threatening infections caused by gram-negative bacteria. It preserves the efficacy of the antibiotic using appropriate antibiotic resistance breakers (ARBs). The product was launched in India across select tertiary care hospitals in the country in 2013 after approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

In the recently-concluded Phase III clinical trial, Elores was proven to be non-inferior to meropenem for the treatment of patients suffering from complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
FDA approves first generic of a commonly-used albuterol inhaler, from Cipla
9 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Cipla strengthens fight against AMR, with Zemdri approval in India
28 February 2024
Biosimilars
Alvotech and Cipla Gulf in deal for Humira biosimilar
29 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
Cipla acquires Wellthy stake to bring digital therapeutics to India
19 February 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze