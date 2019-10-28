Cipla gains rights to novel anti-infective Elores

Indian drugmaker Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) has acquired a novel and patented anti-infective product, Elores, from Venus Remedies (BSE: 526953) for the Indian market to further strengthen its presence in the branded domestic critical care space and as a part of its agenda to contribute to the fight against anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

Elores is a novel combination of ceftriaxone (a third-generation beta-lactam cephalosporin), sulbactam (a beta-lactamase inhibitor) and disodium EDTA (an antibiotic-resistance breaker) indicated for the treatment of life-threatening infections caused by gram-negative bacteria. It preserves the efficacy of the antibiotic using appropriate antibiotic resistance breakers (ARBs). The product was launched in India across select tertiary care hospitals in the country in 2013 after approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

In the recently-concluded Phase III clinical trial, Elores was proven to be non-inferior to meropenem for the treatment of patients suffering from complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis.