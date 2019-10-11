US FDA finds failures at Goa plant of India's Cipla

The US Food and Drug Administration has released a detailed Form 483 at the Goa injectable facility of Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087), which contained 12 observations. This could impact or delay new drug launches in the USA.
Cipla’s US business contributes 22% of total sales. The Goa unit is an important facility for Cipla (accounting for 20%-25% of US sales; and one source product contributing 2.5% of total sales).
This April, Cipla’s US subsidiary InvaGen recalled an injection used to treat low testosterone from the US markets. It had been manufactured at Cipla’s Goa plant.
