EU Commission sends antitrust complaint to Johnson & Johnson and Novartis

The European Commission has informed US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) of its objections regarding an agreement – often called a pay-for-delay deal - concluded between their respective Dutch subsidiaries relating to fentanyl (brand name Duragesic), a strong pain-killer.
The Commission takes the preliminary view that the agreement delayed the market entry of a cheaper generic medicine in the Netherlands, in breach of European Union antitrust rules. The sending of a Statement of Objections does not prejudge the final outcome of the investigation, the Commission notes.
Both companies have acknowledged receipt of the complaint, and say will examine the Commission’s objections. Novartis’ generics subsidiary Sandoz said in a statement quoted by the New York Times that it and Novartis would seek to rebut the accusations made by the commission by using their “rights of defense as provided for in the process.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze