Wednesday 19 November 2025

European Parliament report says medicines must be more accessible and affordable

Generics
25 November 2021
europe_flag_big

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) yesterday put forward proposals to make medicines more affordable and boost transparency on prices and promote joint European Union public procurement.

The report, which constitutes Parliament’s contribution to the Commission’s plan to update EU pharmaceutical legislation in 2022, was adopted on Wednesday with 527 votes in favor, 92 against and 70 abstentions.

The Parliament, in its own initiative report, stresses the central role of generic, biosimilar and value-added medicines as the European Commission works to revise the legislative framework of the European pharmaceutical industry. Off-patent medicines already account for close to 70% of those used by patients in Europe. The call for increased use of off-patent medicines also implies a tailored regulatory pathway for value added medicines innovation, an area where the EU has been lagging behind the USA for years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Battle lines drawn in EU SPC battle
18 October 2017
Pharmaceutical
Europe's economic and intellectual property crossroads
28 January 2019
Biosimilars
European copycat sector cheers IP reform efforts
12 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
New report focuses on cutting regulatory timelines to speed up access
26 November 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze