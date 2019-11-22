Saturday 23 November 2024

Fresenius Kabi supplies six critical-care drugs to Novaplus program

22 November 2019
Vizient, the USA’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement has firm, has signed an agreement with Fresenius Kabi to supply six critical care drugs under Vizient’s successful Novaplus private label pharmacy program.

The list includes propofol as well as five other acute, life-saving drugs: protamine, phenylephrine, oxytocin, thiamine and magnesium sulfate. Although Fresenius Kabi has been a trusted supplier to Vizient members for many years, this agreement makes these products the first critical care drugs to be added as part of a new enhancement to Novaplus, a member-centric contracting strategy designed to support a more sustainable pharmaceutical supply chain by anticipating demand to better meet patient needs.

“The Novaplus pharmacy program has a strong record of success in improving access to drugs that are often in short supply,” said Dan Kistner, group senior vice president, pharmacy solutions for Vizient, adding: “Our enhanced contract with Fresenius Kabi marks the beginning of a new strategy within our pharmacy program focused on further improving the supply of critical care drugs, which are vital to delivering quality patient care.”

