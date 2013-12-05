FT Pharma 2013: Teva’s acting CEO says it has “a very strong and clear strategy”

Eyal Desheh, acting president and chief executive of the world’s largest generics maker Teva (NYSE: TEVA), told delegates at the Financial Times Global Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Conference in London yesterday that the company is “prepared” for the patent loss of Copaxone (glatiramer acetate) next year.
Global revenues for the leading multiple sclerosis therapy were $1.05 billion in the company’s third quarter results, an increase of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2012.
“Copaxone is of the most wonderful drugs ever invented for MS. But like every product the patent will come to an end,” said Mr Desheh. “Teva is prepared.”
