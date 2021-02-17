Sunday 24 November 2024

Glenmark launches sunitinib generic – priced 96% lower than innovator brand

17 February 2021
India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) has launched Sutib, its generic version of sunitinib oral capsules to treat kidney cancer in India. The company's shares closed up nearly 3% at 505.05 rupees following the announcement today.

The drug is launched at a MRP that is around 96% lower than the MRP compared to the innovator brand, US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Sutent, priced at 7,000 rupees ($96.22) for 50mg), 3,600 rupees (25mg) and 1,840 rupees (12.5mg) per month.

Sutent, which is globally approved including by the US Food and Drug Administration, is facing patent expiry, as a result of which worldwide sales of the drug in 2020 declined 12% to $819 million.

