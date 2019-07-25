Hikma signs license deal for cariprazine in MENA

London-listed Jordanian drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) and Hungary’s biggest pharma firm Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB) today announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement to commercialize cariprazine, a novel antipsychotic, in certain Middle East and North African (MENA) markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richter will be responsible for product supply and Hikma will proceed with the registration and commercialization of the product in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Sudan, Syria and United Arab Emirates.

According to IQVIA, sales for atypical antipsychotics in these markets were $153 million for the 12 months ending March 2019.