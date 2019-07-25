Hikma signs license deal for cariprazine in MENA

London-listed Jordanian drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) and Hungary’s biggest pharma firm Gedeon Richter (RICHT: HB) today announced the signing of an exclusive license agreement to commercialize cariprazine, a novel antipsychotic, in certain Middle East and North African (MENA) markets.
Under the terms of the agreement, Richter will be responsible for product supply and Hikma will proceed with the registration and commercialization of the product in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Sudan, Syria and United Arab Emirates.
According to IQVIA, sales for atypical antipsychotics in these markets were $153 million for the 12 months ending March 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze