India can benefit from new drug law in China

China's revised drug law is set to provide a major fillip to the Indian pharma industry. As cancer patients in China gear up to import drugs not registered with the Chinese regulators, the move is expected to be a shot in the arm for Indian oncology drug majors, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Estimates show the cancer drug market in China is expected to grow to $25-$27 billion over the next five years.
China's top legislature, the Standing Committee of National People's Congress, passed the revised law this August to enhance management and supervision of the pharmaceutical market. New changes to the law take effect from December 1.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze