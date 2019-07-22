Julphar bolsters management team with new senior appointments

Emirati company Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced the appointment of new executives to help guide the company towards profitability and long-term success.

Jerome Carle, chief executive at Julphar said: "We have set forward a new broad reaching strategy that will make us stronger as an organization and help us remain competitive and innovative. A key part of our strategy is ensuring we have the very best people in place.

Manoj Pananchukunnath has been appointed as chief scientific officer. He will oversee the scientific functions of the company and will be tasked with improving efficiency across R&D, Medical Affairs and Regulatory Affairs as well as developing and implementing strategic change. He joins Julphar from Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), where he was the head of global injectable scientific affairs.