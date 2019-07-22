Saturday 23 November 2024

Julphar bolsters management team with new senior appointments

Generics
22 July 2019
boardroom_big

Emirati company Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced the appointment of new executives to help guide the company towards profitability and long-term success.

Jerome Carle, chief executive at Julphar said: "We have set forward a new broad reaching strategy that will make us stronger as an organization and help us remain competitive and innovative. A key part of our strategy is ensuring we have the very best people in place.

Manoj Pananchukunnath has been appointed as chief scientific officer. He will oversee the scientific functions of the company and will be tasked with improving efficiency across R&D, Medical Affairs and Regulatory Affairs as well as developing and implementing strategic change. He joins Julphar from Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), where he was the head of global injectable scientific affairs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Julphar takes step into Bangladesh market with RAK Pharma acquisition
13 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
UAE's Julphar inks five-year deal to market Merck & Co drugs
11 April 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze