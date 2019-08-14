US lawmakers revive stalled inquiry into copycat collusion

Long-time US healthcare reform advocates Elijah Cummings and Bernie Sanders have written letters to several drugmakers in an effort to breathe new life into a 2014 investigation into generic price fixing.

Congressman Cummings, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Senator Sanders, a presidential candidate and advocate of “Medicare for all,” have demanded answers from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA), Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and Heritage Pharmaceuticals.

The letters are aimed at renewing a probe into alleged price coordination, which saw the prices of some pharmaceutical products rise by over 8,000% between October 2013 and April 2014.