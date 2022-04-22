Sunday 24 November 2024

Long Grove Pharma set to be a new leader in specialized generics

Generics
22 April 2022
generic_big

Illinois, USA-based Long Grove Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2019 by strategic health care investor Water Street Healthcare Partners, will begin shipping its first products in mid-2022. Dedicated to bringing high-demand, high-quality health care products to niche markets, the company says it is uniquely positioned to become a new leader in the generic pharmaceutical market.

Long Grove Pharmaceuticals specializes in generic development opportunities with complex formulations, challenging manufacturing and supply chain dynamics, and unique regulatory approval pathways. The company is spearheaded by a multi-functional team of leaders with more than 100 years of collective pharmaceutical experience. Together, they are pursuing partnership and product development initiatives focused on bringing long-awaited products to market across the hospital pharmacy, retail, clinic, and alternative site channels.

Dan Robins, chief executive of Long Grove, said: “The depth of our team’s expertise provides us with a specialized understanding of how to rapidly scale complex formulations and bring to market products known for having high barriers to entry. We are deeply committed to leveraging our knowledge and network to cultivate needed solutions across the generics market that will improve customer choice and increase patient access.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
BRIEF—Long Grove launches first generic in US market
20 July 2022
Generics
Up to 10% of workforce could be cut by under-fire drugmaker
8 December 2016
Generics
EU antitrust signoff for Upjohn Mylan merger
23 April 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze