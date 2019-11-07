Lupin latest Indian drugmaker to pull out of Japan

Indian pharma company Lupin (BSE: 500257) is in advanced talks to sell its Japanese generics subsidiary, Kyowa Pharmaceutical, to a local player. Stringent price regulations have played spoilsport and Japan has become an unattractive market for the Indian company.
Lupin’s exit from Japan follows many of its Indian peers like Ranbaxy, which was one of the first entrants in the market but exited its joint venture (JV) with Nippon Chemiphar in December 2009. Dr Reddy’s, Orchid Chemicals and Cadila Healthcare have also wound up their Japanese businesses.
In August this year, Lupin sold Kyowa’s Japanese Injectables business and related assets in Japan to neo ALA Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neopharma group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze