Mylan and Teva launch generic versions of Novartis antihypertensive

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) says it has launched a generic equivalent to Exforge (amlodipine and valsartan) tablets in four different strengths, in the USA.
Exforge, a combination drug from Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), is used in the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension), a chronic condition often without symptoms that is linked to serious health issues such as heart disease and stroke, if not detected early and treated appropriately. With the launch of amlodipine and valsartan tablets, Teva s says it can offer those prescribed Exforgea generic alternative to help manage their high blood pressure.
Exforgetablets had annual sales of around $409 million in the USA, according to IMS data as of January 2015, quoted by Teva.
