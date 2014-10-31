Mylan debuts generic Viramune XR in USA

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) said yesterday that it has launched its nevirapine extended-release tablets, 400mg, which is the generic version of German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim's Viramune XR.
Mylan received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product, which is indicated for combination antiretroviral treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and in children six to less than 18 years of age. The launch of this product continues to strengthen Mylan's growing ARV portfolio in the USA Mylan has begun shipping product.
Drug has US sales of around $62 million a year
