Nuvo Research in patent settlement over Pennsaid

Canada’s Nuvo Research (TSX: NRI) says it has entered into a settlement agreement with Apotex Inc and Apotex Corp respecting patent infringement litigation brought by Nuvo and Nuvo's US licensing partner, Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MKG) in response to Apotex' filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market a generic version of Pennsaid (diclofenac sodium topical solution) 1.5% w/w.
Under the terms of the settlement, Nuvo and Mallinckrodt granted a license that permits Apotex, on approval of its ANDA by the FDA, to launch its generic version of Pennsaid, used for treating the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee(s), on a date that is the earlier of 45 days after Mallinckrodt or Nuvo makes a first commercial shipment of the drug in the USA and April 1, 2014, or earlier under certain circumstances.
Pennsaid 2% is pending approval by the FDA and is expected to be the follow-on product to original Pennsaid and is designed to be dosed twice per day with a metered dose pump bottle. In 2012, Mallinckrodt submitted a New Drug Application for Pennsaid 2% with the FDA. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of March 4, 2013 for action on the submission.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze