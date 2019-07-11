Perfect storm blows Amneal off course

A troubling mix of strong competition, supply problems and product launch delays have prompted a radical shake-up at Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX).

News of the problems and pending restructuring plan, additional details of which will be provided “in the future,” sent shares in the New Jersey, USA-based generics company down over a third on Wednesday.

The company said operational budget reductions, revised organizational structures, re-prioritization of R&D projects and changes to manufacturing and R&D will reduce its annual cost base by $50 million.