Perfect storm blows Amneal off course

A troubling mix of strong competition, supply problems and product launch delays have prompted a radical shake-up at Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX).
News of the problems and pending restructuring plan, additional details of which will be provided “in the future,” sent shares in the New Jersey, USA-based generics company down over a third on Wednesday.
The company said operational budget reductions, revised organizational structures, re-prioritization of R&D projects and changes to manufacturing and R&D will reduce its annual cost base by $50 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze