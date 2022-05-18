Saturday 8 November 2025

Russia now faced with shortage of anti-HIV drug

Generics
18 May 2022
russia_li

Along with all the other medicines supply problems that the country has recently encountered, Russia is now facing a shortage of anti-HIV drugs, despite a significant increase of their procurements by the state in recent years, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

In 2021, the Russian authorities purchased of 391,070 annual courses of HIV therapy (antiretroviral drugs), which covers the country’s need by just over a third (34.4%). That required investments of 31.7 billion roubles ($488 million). According to analysts, these figures should significantly increase this year, however, the government does not have sufficient resources to implement these plans.

According to the data of the Russian Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, currently 1.1 million people live in Russia with a confirmed diagnosis of HIV infection. Under existing state strategy for combatting with HIV, by 2030, the share of patients with HIV receiving antiretroviral therapy should be 95%.

