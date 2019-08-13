Russia's R-Pharm to start production of generic copy of AbbVie's Sevoran

Russian drugmaker R-Pharm is expanding its line of generics of original drugs by starting production ofan analogue of Sevoran (sevoflurane), which is an anesthetic produced by the US biopharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), reports The Pharma Letter's loical correspondent.
To date, R-Pharm has registered a generic of the drug under the Sevofluran brand name, planning to begin its full-scale production at its factory in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. The same facility is currently conducts the secondary packaging of the original Sevoran drug in Russia.
In the case of AbbVie, the company announced localization of the production of Sevoran on the full-cycle basis in Russia at the facilities of R-Pharm in 2015. The launch of production is scheduled for 2020.
