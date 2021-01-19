Stada Arz invested 600 million euros in Russian business in 2020

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) invested more than 600 million euros ($725 million) in expanding its Russian range and modernization of its local production facilities in 2020, according to recent statements by the company.
Most of these funds were allocated in the expansion of the company’s production facilities in Nizhny Novgorod (Nizhpharm) and the Kaluga Region (Hemofarm).
As Stefan Eder, executive vice president of Stada in Russia and the CIS, said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant business paper, the company sees great potential for its Russian business.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze