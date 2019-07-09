Bayer confirms plans for 50% Russian localization by 2025

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has confirmed its plans to localize 50% of its drugs production in Russia by 2025, according to recent statements by Niels Hessmann, general representative of Bayer in Russia and the CIS region, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

It is planned that the production of the majority of these drugs will take place at the capacities of Bayer’s main partner in Russia – the St Petersburg drugmaker Polysan.

As part of these plans, Bayer aims to launch the production of some of its drugs designed for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.