Supreme Court squashes Acorda's hopes for Ampyra appeal

8 October 2019
acorda-therapeutics-big

Acorda Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ACOR) failed in its appeal to have the US Supreme Court overturn a decision that had invalidated patents protecting its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ampyra (dalfampridine).

The US neurological diseases specialist wanted the higher court to reinstate patents that would have stopped competitors entering the market until at least 2025, but the previous decision was upheld.

In the lower court ruling, Acorda’s patents were deemed obvious when considering another patent that expired in 2018, so competitors including Hikma's Pharmaceuticals’ (LSE: HIK) Roxane Labs unit, Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were ruled to be free to market their generic copies.

Final data analysis by the PARASOL collaboration with Dimerix
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for Libtayo
9 October 2025
