Supreme Court squashes Acorda's hopes for Ampyra appeal

Acorda Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ACOR) failed in its appeal to have the US Supreme Court overturn a decision that had invalidated patents protecting its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ampyra (dalfampridine).
The US neurological diseases specialist wanted the higher court to reinstate patents that would have stopped competitors entering the market until at least 2025, but the previous decision was upheld.
In the lower court ruling, Acorda’s patents were deemed obvious when considering another patent that expired in 2018, so competitors including Hikma's Pharmaceuticals’ (LSE: HIK) Roxane Labs unit, Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were ruled to be free to market their generic copies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze