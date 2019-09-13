Earlier Ocrevus use more effective in MS, data show

Longer-term data from the Phase III open-label extension studies OPERA I, OPERA II and ORATORIO show a positive impact for people treated with Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) continuously for six years or more.

The data show a reduction in the risk of disability progression in relapsing MS (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS).

Ocrevus posted roughly $2.4 billion in worldwide sales in 2018, its first full year on the market. It is the first and only drug for both RMS and PPMS.