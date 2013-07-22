Tentative FDA clearance for generic copy of Novo Nordisk diabetes product

US drugmaker Perrigo (Nasdaq: PRGO; TASE) says it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for repaglinide tablets, the generic equivalent to Prandin tablets (repaglinide tablets).
Prandin is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus and have annual sales of around $250 million, as measured by Symphony Health Solutions, says Perrigo.
Perrigo's chairman, president and chief executive Joseph Papa stated: "This approval shows the talent and expertise of our R&D and regulatory affairs departments. This is another example of Perrigo's commitment to bring new products to market and deliver on its mission to provide quality, affordable health care to consumers."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze