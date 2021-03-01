Time to reform pricing and reimbursement and procurement, says Medicines for Europe

A new report from Medicines for Europe has been highlighted by the group as evidence of the need for pricing and reimbursement and procurement reforms to ensure patient access and healthcare sustainability.

The 2020 Generic Market Review provides a comprehensive overview of generic medicine policies in 22 European countries. It covers pricing systems, control of excessive spending, retail tendering, hospital tendering, reimbursement systems, physician incentives, pharmacist incentives and patient incentives.

"The report clearly shows the need for pricing and reimbursement and procurement reforms"Medicines for Europe represents the continent’s generic and biosimilar medicines manufacturers.