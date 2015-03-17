Zydus launches SoviHep – the breakthrough hepatitis C therapy in alliance with Gilead

The breakthrough oral therapy, SoviHep, a generic version of sofosbuvir, which will provide treatment to more than 10 million patients who suffer from hepatitis C in India, has been launched by Indian drugmaker the Zydus Cadila. Shares of parent company Cadila Healthcare (BSE: 532321) surged 8.13% to 1,715 rupees on the Bombay Stock Exchange following the news.
US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Zydus and other generic drugmakers which will allow the manufacture of sofosbuvir (trade name Sovaldi) and the fixed-dose combination of ledipasvir/sofosbuvir (trade name Harvoni) for distribution in 91 countries including India. The therapy will be marketed by the specialty division of the group, Zydus Heptiza.
