Genesis invests in China's Liang Fang

Genesis Equity Partners, a subsidiary of the Genesis Technology Group, has acquired an equity interest in Liang Fang Pharmaceuticals, a Chinese drug development, medical device and retail firm. Genesis Equity Partners will also receive ongoing consulting fees for coordination and oversight of the company's business activities.
According to reports, Liang Fang grossed over $15.8 million in revenues and almost $2.6 million in net profits in 2005. For the past three fiscal years combined, Liang Fang's revenues exceeded a total of $31.2 million and, based on its first-quarter 2006 sales, the company predicts turnover of $20.0 million this year.
In addition, Liang Fang's leading product valsartan, a generic version of Novartis' Diovan, could grow to dominate the Chinese blood pressure drug market, says Genesis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze