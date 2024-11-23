Genzyme Forms Wound Healing Specialist Arm

Genzyme has signed an agreement with BioSurface Technology to create a business unit which it claims will have the most comprehensive technology base and one of the largest and most advanced product portfolios in the field of products for wound healing and tissue repair. The financial aspects of the deal are detailed on page 6.

Genzyme's Greg Phelps said that the acquisition of BioSurface will provide Genzyme with the third piece of what will become GTR by the end of the year. Last month Genzyme acquired certain rights to BetaKine (transforming growth factor-beta) from Celtrix Pharmaceuticals, and the company already has four R&D programs in tissue repair. Analysts estimate that more than $10 billion is spent each year on the care of burns, chronic ulcers and cartilage damage patients.

GTR will concentrate initially on four major wound areas; burns, ulcers, orthopedics such as cartilage repair and multiple sclerosis, said Mr Phelps. These represent a major market opportunity, but due to the complexity of the medical problems it is likely that combinations of products will be needed to effect a cure.