German Health Care Spending In 1994

Western German public-sector health care spending rose 6.8% in 1994, compared with a rise of only 2.5% in the basic wage rates used to calculate premium levels. In eastern Germany, spending rose 15.5% compared with a 9.2% rise in basic wage rates.
However, Health Minister Horst Seehofer said the health funds ended 1994 2.1 billion Deutschemarks ($1.5 billion) in surplus, and he was "content" with the result. He added that the health fund system was back on a solid basis and had kept spending growth in 1993 and 1994 within the rates of growth of wages and salaries. The prospects for a breakeven position on fund spending in 1995 are reportedly good because of new sources of savings arising from recent insurance regulatory changes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze