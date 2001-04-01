German leader appeals over AIDS drugs

German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has urged the member companies ofthe International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association to provide affordable treatment for HIV/AIDS patients, especially in Latin America and Africa, a spokesman for the Chancellor has revealed, reports the Associated Press.

The spokesman said a letter from Chancellor Schroeder to IFPMA president Rolf Krebs welcomed Merck & Co's agreement to cut the prices of its AIDS drugs in Brazil (see story opposite), but added that while this was a first step, it was "certainly not" all the German government expected, he said.

A joint statement issued by Chancellor Schroeder and US President George W Bush, after they met in Washington on March 29, said they considered it to be "of particular importance for the pharmaceutical industry to take additional measures so that HIV/AIDS patients in affected developing countries can be supplied with medication at affordable prices."