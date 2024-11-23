Saturday 23 November 2024

German Moves On Biotechnology

28 August 1997

Germany has a good chance of achieving a leading role in Europeanbiotechnology, moving into the lead in this key area by 2000, federal Research Minister Juergen Ruettgers has told the new German Biotechnology Industry Association in Bonn.

By 2000, some 70,000 extra biotechnoogy-sector jobs could be created, he said, adding that the framework conditions in Germany are "optimal," a belief that until recently has not been shared by the major drug groups. However, he added, the government wants to simplify approval procedures for new projects.

Chemical Industry Association president Juergen Strube said genetic engineering research could now be done in Germany under conditions almost comparable with the USA's, although there were serious differences over the release of genetically-modified organisms. Market specialists believe that biotechnology products will account for up to 25% of the total drugs market in the longer term, he said.

