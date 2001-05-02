Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim looking to Spiriva as growth driver

As briefly mentioned in last week's Marketletter, Germany's BoehringerIngelheim has posted net income of 379 million euros ($338.2 million) for 2000, an 18% increase over the previous year and operating profit of 800 million euros. Net sales totalled 6.19 billion euros, an increase of almost 22%, though the company acknowledged that half of that increase was due to favorable currency exchange.

Human pharmaceutical turnover was also up 22% to 5.89 billion euros, with prescription medicines accounting for 77% of that figure. Speaking at the firm's annual press conference in Ingelheim, chairman Rolf Krebs noted that products launched in the last five years made up 31% of sales, and highlighted the performance of Combivent (ipratropium bromide/albuterol) for chronic obstructive disease of the respiratory tract, the HIV therapy Viramune (nevirapine), Flomax/Alna (tamsulosin) for benign prostatic hyperplasia, which is jointly marketed with Yamanouchi, and the antiarthritic Mobic (meloxicam), which is being copromoted with Abbott Laboratories (see product table on page 25).

BI's first blockbuster?