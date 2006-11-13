Gilead extends Myogen offer deadline to Nov 13

California, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences says it has extended the date of its tender offer for fellow US company Myogen to November 13. The proposal was originally due to expire on November 10, a federal employee holiday, but was pushed back by the company to meet with the minimum 20 business-day period required under rule 14e-1 of the Securities and Exchange act.

The Foster City-headquartered firm added that, as of October 31, approximately 265,685 shares of Myogen common stock had been tendered and not withdrawn from the offer, which it expects to close by the end of the fourth quarter 2006, subject to customary closing conditions.