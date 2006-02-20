Friday 22 November 2024

Gilead launches "Stop Hep B" campaign

20 February 2006

California, USA-headquartered Gilead Sciences has announced the launch of "Stop Hep B," a grassroots campaign that utilizes community partnerships and interactive on-line education to drive awareness and testing for hepatitis B, and to provide a central place where patients and caregivers can "join the fight""to stop the disease.

Approximately 1.25 million Americans are believed to have chronic hepatitis B, and up to a third of these will develop scarring of the liver, liver failure or liver cancer. Chronic hepatitis B often produces no symptoms in its earlier stages, so many individuals are unaware that they are infected until they have advanced liver disease. As a consequence, approximately 5,000 Americans die each year from the complications of the disease.

"Hepatitis B is a silent epidemic among many communities in the United States," said Ming-der Chang, executive director of the American Cancer Society, Eastern Division Chinese Unit. "Simply raising awareness is not enough to combat this epidemic. We also have to provide practical resources to help people join the fight against this insidious illness. Programs like 'Stop Hep B' can help to achieve these goals," he added.

