Gilead reports $2B revenue in 2005, up 53%

Los Angeles, USA-based Gilead Sciences says that its full-year revenues for 2005 were $2.03 billion, up 53% on the previous year.
The firm recorded key fourth-quarter growth in sales of several of its leading products, including: $384.8 million from its HIV/AIDS franchise made up of a $191.1 million contribution from Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and $182.4 million from Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate); $55.6 million in sales of AmBisome (amphotericin B); and a 43% increase in revenue from the firm's chronic hepatitis B drug Hepsera, which totaled $51.2 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze