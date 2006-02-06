Gilead reports $2B revenue in 2005, up 53%

Los Angeles, USA-based Gilead Sciences says that its full-year revenues for 2005 were $2.03 billion, up 53% on the previous year.

The firm recorded key fourth-quarter growth in sales of several of its leading products, including: $384.8 million from its HIV/AIDS franchise made up of a $191.1 million contribution from Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and $182.4 million from Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate); $55.6 million in sales of AmBisome (amphotericin B); and a 43% increase in revenue from the firm's chronic hepatitis B drug Hepsera, which totaled $51.2 million.