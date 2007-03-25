Gilead's GS 92 to enter Ph I clinical testing

US drugmaker Gilead Sciences says that its novel nucleotide analog, GS 9219, has shown promising anticancer activity in preclinical models which has prompted it to advance the agent to Phase I clinical studies later this year. GS 9219 was cleared for Phase I human trials by the US Food and Drug Administration after Gilead's submission of an Investigational New Drug application for the compound, in late 2006. The firm expects to initiate a Phase I study of patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia later this year at US cancer centers.
The agent is a prodrug of the nucleotide analog 9-(2-phosphonylmethoxyethyl) guanine (PMEG). It is selectively enriched in lymphocytes, and therefore may have potential applications in combating hematological malignancies. As an investigational compound, GS 9219 has not been determined safe or efficacious in humans, Gilead noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze