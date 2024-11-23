Gilead's Preveon, Expanded Access

Under an expanded-access program, Gilead Sciences is to donate itsexperimental AIDS vaccine, Preveon (adefovir dipivoxil), to HIV-positive patients aged over 13 who have failed treatment with at least two nucleoside analogs and one protease inhibitor. Patients must also fall within a certain range of low CD4 cell counts and have a high viral load. The vaccine is currently in the final stages of Phase III clinical trials, the company has said, noting that it plans to file a New Drug Application for the product in the second half of 1998.