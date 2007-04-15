Gilead Sci to open new $80.6M plant in Dublin, Ireland

US drugmaker Gilead Sciences will invest 60.0 million euros ($80.6 million) in developing a new world-class pharmaceutical plant at Grange Castle Business Park, Clondalkin, Ireland. Among the California, USA-based firm's activities sited in the country are product manufacture, packaging and distribution and the supply of anti-HIV medications to developing countries as part of the Gilead Access Program, which provides drugs to developing countries at reduced prices. The development of the new site will involve the relocation of the company's current facilities and over 80 staff from the Sandyford Industrial Estate to Grange Castle Business Park. Gilead is relocating as its current facilities have reached maximum capacity and are no longer able to meet its growth targets and manufacturing demands. An additional 80 jobs are expected to be created in line with the company's expansion plans. In addition, the development will consider potential expansion requirements at the plant for a financial shared-services center and tabletting facility.