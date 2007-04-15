Friday 22 November 2024

Gilead Sci to open new $80.6M plant in Dublin, Ireland

15 April 2007

US drugmaker Gilead Sciences will invest 60.0 million euros ($80.6 million) in developing a new world-class pharmaceutical plant at Grange Castle Business Park, Clondalkin, Ireland. Among the California, USA-based firm's activities sited in the country are product manufacture, packaging and distribution and the supply of anti-HIV medications to developing countries as part of the Gilead Access Program, which provides drugs to developing countries at reduced prices. The development of the new site will involve the relocation of the company's current facilities and over 80 staff from the Sandyford Industrial Estate to Grange Castle Business Park. Gilead is relocating as its current facilities have reached maximum capacity and are no longer able to meet its growth targets and manufacturing demands. An additional 80 jobs are expected to be created in line with the company's expansion plans. In addition, the development will consider potential expansion requirements at the plant for a financial shared-services center and tabletting facility.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze