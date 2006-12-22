Gilead submits US NDA for ambrisentan

US drugmaker Gilead Sciences has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for marketing approval of ambrisentan (5mg and 10mg) for the once-daily treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. This filing supported by data from two Phase III clinical studies (ARIES-1 and ARIES-2) and three Phase II studies in patients with PAH. Gilead noted that its non-sulfonamide endothelin type-A receptor antagonist is still being tested in 400 patients who are continuing treatment in long-term clinical trials.