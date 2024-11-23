Saturday 23 November 2024

Gilead Unveils Oral Flu Inhibitor GS4104

29 September 1996

Gilead Sciences has discovered an orally-active neuraminidase inhibitor, GS4104, which potently inhibits the replication of the influenza virus. Preclinical data indicating the potential of the drug were presented at ICAAC by Choung Kim, director of medicinal chemistry at the company. Gilead hopes to begin clinical trials in 1997 and is currently preparing an Investigational New Drug application.

Considering the enormous burden and mortality associated with influenza virus, efforts to find effective treatments have been disappointing, and control remains firmly centered on the prediction of effective vaccines for prevention. These have low efficacy in children and the elderly, however, and are often limited by the seasonability and variability of flu strains from year to year. Worldwide, influenza and flu-related pneumonia remains the leading cause of death in persons over 65.

One treatment approach is to target the enzyme neuraminidase, responsible for promoting the release of flu virus from infected cells and which is essential for viral replication. Leading the pack is Glaxo Wellcome with its GG167 compound, which is administered by inhalation or intranasally. A Phase II study presented at ICAAC (and previously) suggests that GG167 delivered by both routes reduces the time to alleviation of symptoms by around two days, provided it is given very soon after symptom onset.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze