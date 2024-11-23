Gilead Unveils Oral Flu Inhibitor GS4104

Gilead Sciences has discovered an orally-active neuraminidase inhibitor, GS4104, which potently inhibits the replication of the influenza virus. Preclinical data indicating the potential of the drug were presented at ICAAC by Choung Kim, director of medicinal chemistry at the company. Gilead hopes to begin clinical trials in 1997 and is currently preparing an Investigational New Drug application.

Considering the enormous burden and mortality associated with influenza virus, efforts to find effective treatments have been disappointing, and control remains firmly centered on the prediction of effective vaccines for prevention. These have low efficacy in children and the elderly, however, and are often limited by the seasonability and variability of flu strains from year to year. Worldwide, influenza and flu-related pneumonia remains the leading cause of death in persons over 65.

One treatment approach is to target the enzyme neuraminidase, responsible for promoting the release of flu virus from infected cells and which is essential for viral replication. Leading the pack is Glaxo Wellcome with its GG167 compound, which is administered by inhalation or intranasally. A Phase II study presented at ICAAC (and previously) suggests that GG167 delivered by both routes reduces the time to alleviation of symptoms by around two days, provided it is given very soon after symptom onset.