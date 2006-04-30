GIST summit provides forum for expert discussion

A panel of experts and patients met to discuss the management of the rare and difficult-to-treat cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumor or GIST, in London, UK, on April 26. The summit, which was chaired by Ian Judson, professor of cancer and pharmacology at the Royal Marsden Hospital London, aimed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of GIST throughout the UK by providing a forum for sharing updated information and recent advances in disease management.
Prof Judson went on to say that: "prior to the introduction of Glivec [imatinib mesylate, manufactured by Novartis], GIST was untreatable once it had spread and survival was quite short. Now we are seeing people living for years and enjoying a good quality of life, with the disease controlled by regular oral medication."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze