GIST summit provides forum for expert discussion

A panel of experts and patients met to discuss the management of the rare and difficult-to-treat cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumor or GIST, in London, UK, on April 26. The summit, which was chaired by Ian Judson, professor of cancer and pharmacology at the Royal Marsden Hospital London, aimed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of GIST throughout the UK by providing a forum for sharing updated information and recent advances in disease management.

Prof Judson went on to say that: "prior to the introduction of Glivec [imatinib mesylate, manufactured by Novartis], GIST was untreatable once it had spread and survival was quite short. Now we are seeing people living for years and enjoying a good quality of life, with the disease controlled by regular oral medication."