Glaxo Wellcome Sells Greenville Drug Production Facility

Glaxo Wellcome's Greenville, North Carolina, USA pharmaceuticalproduction facility is being divested to US firm Catalytica Inc. The terms of the deal are not disclosed, but Catalytica will also issue new shares to GW amounting to an equity stake in the company of less than 5%. In addition, it will enter into a five-year manufacturing contract with GW for the production of the firm's prescription drug products.
The new, tentative agreement also provides for GW to receive a share of the profits from the new owner's production of medicines in the Greenville site's sterile manufacturing facility.
For Catalytica, says its chairman and chief executive James Cusumano, it is the "culmination of a search for additional capacity, which we can offer our existing pharmaceuticals partners, and gives us room to add new partners." Under the terms of the manufacturing agreement, Catalytica expects potential revenues estimated at $800 million. It also has production or product development agreements with major pharmaceutical firms including Pfizer, Merck & Co, Novartis and Pharmacia & Upjohn.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze