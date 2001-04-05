GlaxoSmithKline thinking of future acquisitions, says CEO

Jean-Pierre Garnier, chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, has told aFrench newspaper that the process of integrating the two pharmaceutical majors that make up the new entity (Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham) is now at a very advanced stage.
However, he told Les Echos that although GSK had attained critical mass, with 6.9% of the world market, what counts is not size but growth, and the company remains open to acquisitions and even mergers. Dr Garnier added that, "if tomorrow we have the opportunity to achieve an acquisition or a merger which would allow us to accelerate company growth, we would look at the file."
GSK has already named and selected some 80% of personnel for the new group and this process is expected to be completed within the next three months, said Dr Garnier, adding that the blending of the two companies' sales forces has been achieved and the administration revamped in most European countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze