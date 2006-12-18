Friday 22 November 2024

GlaxoSmithKline to buy UK MAbs firm Domantis for L230 million, in cash

18 December 2006

Drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow UK-headquartered Domantis, a privately-held developer of next-generation antibody therapies, for a consideration of L230.0 million ($454.0 million), in cash.

The deal, which is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, is expected to complete in January 2007. Domantis will become a part of GSK's Biopharmaceuticals Center of Excellence for Drug Discovery (CEDD), but will continue to operate from its own laboratories in Cambridge.

The acquisition is a similar move to that of rival AstraZeneca, which took over the remaining 80% of shares it did not already own in antibody specialist Cambridge Antibody Technologies in May (Marketlettter May 22), in a deal which valued the whole of CAT at about L702.0 million. Shares in GSK, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical company, fell 1 pence to 1,340 pence on the London Stock Exchange on the day of the news.

