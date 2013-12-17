Global insulin market expanded to $20.8 billion in 2012

As the third largest human health disease following neoplastic disease, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, the number of diabetic patients around the world has continued growing from 246 million in 2007 to 382 million in 2013 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%.

Moreover insulin, as the important diabetes medication, has also seen increasing market size. In 2012 the global insulin market size reached $20.8 billion, a year-on-year rise of 12.9%, basically monopolized by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), France’s Sanofi (Euronext: SAN and the USA’s Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), which altogether accounted for 88.7% of market share, according to a new report added to the offering of Research and Markets.

China’s insulin market expanded at 25.4% in 2007 to 2012