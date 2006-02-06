GLSV finances new antibiotic R&D firm, Nabriva

German investment organization Global Life Science Ventures has announced the launch of Nabriva GmbH, a specialist antibiotic R&D company. The new firm, which was previously part of Sandoz GmbH as the Vienna, Austria-based Antibiotic Research Institute, will receive a 6.0-million euro ($7.3 million) investment from GLSV as part of a series A financing round totalling 42.0 million euros made up of investment from Nomura, Wellcome, HBM and Novartis Bioventures.

GLSV says that Nabriva will focus on the development of small-molecule antibiotics for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired infections. Currently the firm's pipeline comprises three late-stage compounds, one of which is due to enter Phase I trials. GLSV notes that the US antibiotic market, a key target for the new company, was valued at $15.4 billion in 2004.